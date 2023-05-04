NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department will soon have a new training facility as officers held a groundbreaking event on Thursday.

Local 5 News was at the scene where authorities held a ceremonial dig to celebrate the beginning of construction on a nearly 10,000-square-foot facility with a full firing range and a new gym.

Neenah’s Chief of Police says this is only Phase I of the project, as Phase II involves renovating the current police department to make it more sustainable.

“This project came about because we outgrew our building,” said Chief Aaron Olson. “We needed a training center, so instead of a huge 20 million dollar building, this is just under six million dollars, and it will be good for the future of the police department.”

The new training facility is expected to open sometime early next year.