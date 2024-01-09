NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Neenah Police Department are in mourning after announcing on Tuesday the loss of K9 Bobby.

According to a release, K9 Bobby died peacefully Monday morning at home with his handler after a short battle with cancer.

Courtesy of the Neenah Police Department

Courtesy of the Neenah Police Department

Courtesy of the Neenah Police Department

Courtesy of the Neenah Police Department

Courtesy of the Neenah Police Department

Courtesy of the Neenah Police Department

Courtesy of the Neenah Police Department

Courtesy of the Neenah Police Department

Bobby, the department’s second K9, was said to be a dual-purpose K9 who served the Neenah community from 2018 to 2023.

During his five years of service, authorities say Bobby played a role in 154 narcotics detection deployments and 91 arrests. Throughout these deployments and arrests, Bobby helped police recover 481 grams of marijuana, 591 grams of methamphetamine, 12.16 grams of fentanyl, undisclosed amounts of cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy, and $3,834 of currency.

He was also called upon for 18 patrol deployments and was considered instrumental in finding three people and one handgun.

“In addition to being an excellent police K9, Bobby was an outstanding partner and a friend to many. His always playful demeanor and joy of life will never be forgotten. Bobby will be greatly missed by the City of Neenah, the Neenah Police Department and his family.” The Neenah Police Department

K9 Bobby was 7 years old at the time of his death.