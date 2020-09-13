FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah Police Department search for missing vehicle

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Neenah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vehicle.

According to the police, the vehicle was taken without the owner’s permission.

No more information is known at this time. Officials are asking that if anyone sees this vehicle to contact Officer Benoit at (920) 886-6000.

