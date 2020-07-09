FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah Police hold gun safety event for kids

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah Police held a gun safety event Thursday afternoon to encourage children safe firearm handling.

Officers were at the Brigade Range as part of the Brigade’s Save Your Summer series of programs.

The intent is to help give kids programs to participate in during the summer.

Thursday was the “Hot Shot” program with Neenah Police.

Range Officer Rick Zeumer says programs like these are important learning opportunities for kids.

“We fell that it’s great to have some exposure to the proper handling of a firearm and how they work,” he tells WFRV Local 5.

Zeumer says the Brigade has other events like tubing on the water lined up for later this summer.

