Neenah Police ID suspect in Baith killing

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) Neenah Police Chief Aaron Olson announced, “Over the past week our investigators have worked extremely hard to bring Mr. Baith’s killer to justice and our investigators have identified the killer as Donald Lee Billings of Milwaukee.”

The naming of a suspect in the murder of Adam Baith brings friends one step closer to closure.

Nikki Chaganos says, “I am glad that they put a name to the face. I think NeenahPD is doing a wonderful job. Obviously, I would want an arrest but I know it takes a lot of time. So I’m just really happy with how much they’ve done so quickly.”

For adam’s partner, Anna Driessen, pinpointing the Billings, brings some relief.

Driessen says, “I’m glad they identified the suspect. I really want him to turn himself in or someone to go get him because he needs to get justice served to him that he deserves.”

Friends say waiting for this justice is difficult but what’s even harder is their struggle with losing Adam.

Driessen says, “Whatever happened wasn’t worth Adam’s life. It just wasn’t worth it. You ruined a lot of people’s lives and devastated his family and his friends.”

Neenah Police warn that Donald Lee Billings is considered armed and dangerous and if you know his whereabouts you are asked to contact Neenah Police.