Neenah Police investigating after man brought to hospital with gunshot wound

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating after a man was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Neenah Police say they were notified shortly after 2:40 a.m. on Friday that a man in his 40s had been brought to the hospital with the gunshot wound. The shooting reporting took place in the 200 block of E. Doty Avenue in the City of Neenah.

The man is still receiving treatment.

Police say this is an active investigation with no further details available.

The public is not believed to be in any danger at this time and investigators are on scene on E. Doty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

