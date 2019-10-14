Neenah Police investigating after teen runs into semi

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Neenah Police say a 14-year-old Neenah High School student ran into a semi Monday morning.

Officials say a call came in just before 7 a.m. for a semi versus pedestrian accident on Main Street at Western Avenue.

Several witnesses and in-vehicle dash camera footage from the semi revealed the juvenile ran across the road into the side of the passing semi.

Neenah Police spoke with the juvenile, who was alert upon arrival, before being transported to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Wagner at 920-886-6000.

Neenah Police add that it is important to look both ways before crossing the road. Please wear lighter clothing to make yourselves more visible in the early morning hours. When available, please use the flashing amber lights to assist you at designated crosswalks.