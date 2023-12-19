NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Neenah say they are investigating an incident that happened on Monday night which they say was an attempted homicide.

According to a release from the Neenah Police Department, officers responded at 11:06 p.m. for a reported weapons complaint in the 2100 block of Marathon Avenue.

Police say the weapons complaint was a disturbance that resulted in someone being stabbed approximately 17 times.

The suspect involved in the stabbing was arrested and the victim is currently in the hospital. Officials say there is no further risk to the public.

Authorities say no other information is available at this time and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Local Five will update this story when additional details are released.