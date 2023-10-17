NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County are investigating an incident where two individuals were attempting to gain access to unlocked vehicles early in the morning.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the Neenah Police Department says two individuals “were not sleeping in preparation for a productive day at school,” as they were caught on camera trying to open locked vehicles.

Officers say this incident happened inside a neighborhood on the city’s east side, and several homeowners had items stolen from their unlocked vehicles.

Authorities are reminding residents to follow the 9 p.m. routine, otherwise known as a nightly reminder to remove valuables from their cars, lock their cars, turn on outside lights, and lock up their homes.

Anyone with information on the recent incidents is asked to contact the Neenah Police Department at 920-886-6000.

No additional details were provided. Should any more information be released on the incidents, Local 5 News will update this article.