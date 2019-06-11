Neenah Police: report of shooting results in juvenile with self-inflicted injury

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Neenah Police say a juvenile was injured Tuesday by a gunshot following a report of a shooting.

Officials say they were dispatched to the 300 block of Stanley Court around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot in a parking lot.

They say individuals involved have been identified, one of them being a juvenile who had a non-life threatening, self-inflicted injury.

Neenah Police say the injury was caused by the negligent discharge of a firearm.

Officials say they will continue to investigate this report, but they are certain this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public because of this incident.