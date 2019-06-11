Neenah Police: report of shooting results in juvenile with self-inflicted injury
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) -- Neenah Police say a juvenile was injured Tuesday by a gunshot following a report of a shooting.
Officials say they were dispatched to the 300 block of Stanley Court around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot in a parking lot.
They say individuals involved have been identified, one of them being a juvenile who had a non-life threatening, self-inflicted injury.
Neenah Police say the injury was caused by the negligent discharge of a firearm.
Officials say they will continue to investigate this report, but they are certain this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public because of this incident.
More Stories
-
Sales taxes will increase from 5 percent to 5.5 percent in Outagamie…
-
-