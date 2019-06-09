Neenah police respond to reports of shots fired

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) -- Neenah Police say multiple shell casings were found in the area of a reported physical fight Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of Fredrick Drive near Green Acres Lane just before 4 a.m. Sunday. They say they received a report of a physical fight with shots fired.

After arriving at the scene, police say they found multiple shell casings, but there were no reports of injuries or damage to any property.

They say a black sedan is a vehicle of interest in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Police add that this was an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact Neenah Police.