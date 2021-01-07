FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah Police search for alleged vandal of middle school, church

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Neenah Police Department is searching for a person and their vehicle who allegedly vandalized a church and middle school.

The alleged vandalism happened at the Peace Lutheran Church and Horace Middle School at 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

Officers describe the person to have a white beard or facial hair and possibly white shoes.

If you have any information on the person’s identity, officers ask you to contact Officer Douglas at (920) 886-6000, reference 21-00276.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or go to winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip.

