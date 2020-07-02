Neenah Police searching for stabbing suspect

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah Police say one person is being treated following an early morning stabbing. The suspect in the incident has yet to be identified.

Authorities say they responded to the incident shortly after 4:15 a.m. at the intersection of Van Street and Caroline Street. Upon arrival, officers found one person who had been stabbed multiple times.

Neenah Police Department Investigators are on scene and the suspect has yet to be identified.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5’8,” with a full beard and slim build. He is believed to be wearing dark boots, dark jeans, and a black shirt with cut off sleeves. The man is also described as wearing a black and gray pillowcase over his head. The pillowcase may have had a checkered pattern on it.

Neenah Police are asking the community to be diligent and report any suspicious activity to the police. The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you would like to provide information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477 or the Neenah Police Department at 920-886-6000.

Neenah Police say this is an active investigation and no further details can be released at this time. WFRV Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

