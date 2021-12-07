Neenah Police seek re-accreditation from state group

NEENAH, Wis.(WFRV)- The Neenah Police Department is currently seeking re-accreditation from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group. WILEAG will be at the station for the next few days, completing inspections of everything from equipment to policies and procedures.

“They come here and they make sure that we are doing all the steps that we have to do properly,” said Chief Aaron Olson. Olson, speaking with WFRV’s Eric Richards, says the accreditation is not mandatory, but is a great way to show the community transparency. “It’s very important because number one, we can tell the Citizens that we are 100% doing the right thing,” said Olson.

School Resource Officer Rob Ross is the accreditation manager for the Department and set up displays in the station conference room for WILEAG. “The static displays show what we have and (WILEAG) can go through each and every policy to make sure hat we are doing everything correctly,” said Olson.

One of the policies WILEAG will review is the community oriented policing, the Department prides itself on. Officer Stu Zuehls says it is an important part of the job. “It’s actually taking a step in the direction of working with our Community, our Department takes it very seriously,” said Zuehls.

WILEAG is an agency accreditation group that started in 1996 and has membership within the state of Wisconsin. It evolved as a result of an initiative by the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association. The group is made up of volunteers and has a governing board of 16 members who hold various leadership roles.

The cost of for the accreditation is $650 per year, is valid for three years. The report should be submitted to the board near the first of the new year. The Department was first accredited three-years ago and plan on continuing with the process for the foreseeable future. Members of the community are encouraged to share their comments on the Department, as part of the accreditation process by calling 920-886-6029 between 1 pm-3 pm Wednesday December 8th.