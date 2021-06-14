FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah Police’s first-ever K-9 passes away at the age of 12

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Retired K-9 Cedric, who was Neenah Police Department’s first K-9, passed away peacefully at the age of 12.

The Neenah Police Department says Cedric was surrounded by his handler and his family. Cedric was a single-purpose narcotics dog who served the Neenah Police Department from 2012-2020.

Cedric made multiple arrests and had many impressive statistics including:

  • 210 arrests
  • Locating nearly 12 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 64 pounds of marijuana
  • 373 grams of cocaine
  • 27 doses of LSD
  • 28 grams of MDMA
  • 100 grams of heroin
  • Seized over $80,000 in drug money

Neenah Police Department says Cedric and his partner, Investigator Chris Gorden, set the bar high for the program.

Outside of work, Cedric was described as a wonderful partner and family pet.

Multiple other departments in the area extended their condolences to the Neenah Police Department including Fox Crossing PD and Fond du Lac PD.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly girls soccer advances to soccer sectionals

Symetra Tour Championship

Symetra Tour Wrap

Final day Island Resort Championship

Day 3 Championship Kyle Malzhan Live Shot

Appleton North wins shootout