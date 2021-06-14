Neenah Police’s first-ever K-9 passes away at the age of 12

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Retired K-9 Cedric, who was Neenah Police Department’s first K-9, passed away peacefully at the age of 12.
The Neenah Police Department says Cedric was surrounded by his handler and his family. Cedric was a single-purpose narcotics dog who served the Neenah Police Department from 2012-2020.
Cedric made multiple arrests and had many impressive statistics including:
- 210 arrests
- Locating nearly 12 pounds of methamphetamine
- 64 pounds of marijuana
- 373 grams of cocaine
- 27 doses of LSD
- 28 grams of MDMA
- 100 grams of heroin
- Seized over $80,000 in drug money
Neenah Police Department says Cedric and his partner, Investigator Chris Gorden, set the bar high for the program.
Outside of work, Cedric was described as a wonderful partner and family pet.
Multiple other departments in the area extended their condolences to the Neenah Police Department including Fox Crossing PD and Fond du Lac PD.