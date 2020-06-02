Neenah pool to open with limited capacity

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – While other pools and swim areas across Northeast Wisconsin are remaining closed this summer, the City of Neenah says its outdoor pool will open on June 12 with limited capacity to allow for social distancing.

According to a Tuesday release, the Neenah Pool, located at 600 S. Park Avenue, will be from 1 – 8 p.m. Open swim hours will be divided into 2 hour time frames: 1-3 p.m., 3:30-5:30 p.m., and 6-8 p.m. Staff will clean and sanitize between each session.

The pool will close for the summer on August 19.

Neenah officials say the pool will be limited to 170 people per session to allow for scial distancing in the pool and on the deck when possible.

Swim lessons, water exercise, and lap swim/walk programs will continue to be offered, with limited capacity.

Preferred admission to the Neenah Pool will be by a pool punch pass. City of Neenah residents will be allowed to purchase the pass starting June 8. Proof of residency will be required. Non –residents with a 54956 zip code will be allowed to purchase a pass starting June 19.

The City of Neenah Parks & Recreation Department says it will continue to monitor health concerns and is working with the Winnebago County Health Department to ensure the safety of guests.

For more information regarding Neenah Pool safety protocols, admission and programs visit Neenahgov.org.

Multiple swimming spaces across Northeast Wisconsin will remain closed this summer, including:

Howard’s Duck Creek Quarry is also remaining closed until further notice.

