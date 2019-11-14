Neenah potter attempts to break record for number of pots thrown in an hour

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — An art studio in Neenah got down and dirty Thursday morning in their attempt to break a world record.

Sunset Hill Stoneware attempted to break the world record for the most amount of pots thrown in an hour.

The current Guinness World Record for the most pots thrown in an hour is 193.

According to Sunset Hill, Mike Weber, one of their potters, broke the record this morning throwing 212 pots in an hour.

“I was really nervous in the beginning, and I actually got into a nice groove. But then I started getting tired and started to slow down, but Luke [Friemark] and Jason [Sonsthagen] kept me going. It was awesome. I waited a long time to do this,” says Weber.

The attempt still has to be verified by the Guinness World Records.