Neenah preparing to host 37th Annual Labor Day Parade

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Plenty will be celebrating the American worker with some fun events this Labor Day, including the annual Neenah Labor Day Parade.

Thousands are expected to pack the streets later this morning just outside the Neenah Labor Temple. Organized by the Neenah Labor Council, this year marks the 37th year of the annual event.

Festivities are planned outside the labor temple on Green Bay Road, with an all-day paddle wheel, 50/50 cash raffle drawings, rummage and craft sales, and face painting for kids.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of Labor Day being a federal holiday- the first Labor Day celebration dates back 12 years before that. But today’s event means a little more than just the festivities.

“Back in the 1890s the working conditions were, compared to today, horrendous,” said Mark Westphal, President of the Fox Valley Area Labor Council. “In fact, the first Labor Day Parade was shortly after the Pullman Strike which is with the railroads and that’s what kind of prompted people to get together to help those workers and to say we understand what you were trying to do and what you went through.”

The Neenah Labor Day Parade gets underway at 10 this morning, with day-long events slated to start at 11 and wrap-up by about 5 this afternoon.