NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Public Library hosted a retro video game competition. People attending the event say playing video games is a fun way of bringing the community together.

Father and son, Paul and Sebastian Stinson were among around a hundred gamers of all ages who came to the Neenah Public Library for a retro video game competition. Stinson says he is impressed with the games they can play.

“They got a neat set up in there for all of us to play together,” said Stinson.

Winners of the competition received bragging rights and gift cards. Stinson says playing video games is a wonderful way to spend quality time with his son.

“The grand prize of winning a classic Nintendo sounded like a pretty cool thing that we could get at home, but also just the idea of playing some retro games together sounded like a fun thing to go do,” said Stinson.

This is the library’s first time hosting the event post covid, librarian Richie Zaborowske says the library is looking to bring families together in a unique way.



“We think it is great to have family-friendly events that people can come down to, it’s a good way to get out and about in the community and the libraries are doing a lot of fun dynamic things, it’s not just booking anymore,” said Zaborowske.



In another unique effort to bring people to the library, they’ll be hosting a stuffed animal clinic this coming Saturday, January 21st. Kids can bring in their plush friends for a “checkup” that includes height, weight, and blood pressure checks done by healthcare professionals.