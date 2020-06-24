FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah receives land for dog park from Kimberly-Clark

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Belllevue Dog PArk_57972831-159532

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Neenah will be getting a dog park after Kimberly-Clark donated land to the city.

“Kimberly-Clark North America is proud to call Neenah home, and we’re honored for this land donation to benefit our community through the creation of a dog park,” said Kim Underhill, Group President, Kimberly-Clark North America. “We know the community, including many of our employees, have expressed a strong interest in developing a space like this and hope that the new dog park and existing community gardens will bring enjoyment for many years to come.”

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

The land is located on Byrd Avenue adjacent to the Neenah Police station. A section of the parcel is currently a community garden and will remain as such. The rest of the land will be committed to the future construction of the dog park. Construction will begin this year with the possibility of it opening this year.

“I would like to thank Kimberly-Clark for this great contribution to the city,” said Mayor Dean Kaufert. “There has been a long standing request from our residents for a dog park in the City and thanks to Kimberly-Clark, we will now be able to fulfill the wish.”

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"