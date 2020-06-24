Neenah receives land for dog park from Kimberly-Clark

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Neenah will be getting a dog park after Kimberly-Clark donated land to the city.

“Kimberly-Clark North America is proud to call Neenah home, and we’re honored for this land donation to benefit our community through the creation of a dog park,” said Kim Underhill, Group President, Kimberly-Clark North America. “We know the community, including many of our employees, have expressed a strong interest in developing a space like this and hope that the new dog park and existing community gardens will bring enjoyment for many years to come.”

The land is located on Byrd Avenue adjacent to the Neenah Police station. A section of the parcel is currently a community garden and will remain as such. The rest of the land will be committed to the future construction of the dog park. Construction will begin this year with the possibility of it opening this year.

“I would like to thank Kimberly-Clark for this great contribution to the city,” said Mayor Dean Kaufert. “There has been a long standing request from our residents for a dog park in the City and thanks to Kimberly-Clark, we will now be able to fulfill the wish.”

