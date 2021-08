SUNDAY 8/8/2021 11:30 a.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Neenah police are currently working to reopen a road after a fatal crash took place on Sunday morning.

According to the Neenah Police Department, a fatal crash occurred on Main Street between W. Doty Avenue and Church Street. Officials are asking that travelers avoid the area as crews are still working at the scene of the incident.

No more information is available at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.