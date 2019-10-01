Neenah Rocks set for Thursday

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Neenah Arts Council is sponsoring the 1st Annual Neenah Rocks evening.

The free, city-wide event will showcase live music at ten venues in Neenah.

Each location will feature live entertainment of their choice and times will vary to allows the opportunity to visit several locations.

Here is a list of venues and entertainment:

Barrel 41: David Paul Martin, 7:30–9:30 p.m.

Broken Tree Pizza: The Chronicle Quartet, time TBD

Copperstill Bourbon Bar: A-Town Unplugged, 6:00–8:00 p.m.

Cranky Pat’s: IFDAKAR, 9:00–10:45 p.m. and The Chocolateers, 11:15 p.m. –1:00 a.m.

The Dome: Emilie Ganiere, 6:30–9:00 p.m.

Greene’s Pour House: Amy Jo and the Down Glow, 6:00–9:00 p.m.

Ground Round: Tuesday @ 5, 6:00–9:00 p.m.

Lion’s Tail Brewing Co.: My Sister’s Shoes, 7:00–9:30 p.m.

Shortbranch Saloon: Panic Station, 7:00–10:00 p.m.

Uncorked: Guy Parker, 5:30–8:30 p.m.