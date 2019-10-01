FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah Rocks set for Thursday

Photo courtesy of Neenah Arts Council‎

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Neenah Arts Council is sponsoring the 1st Annual Neenah Rocks evening.

The free, city-wide event will showcase live music at ten venues in Neenah.

Each location will feature live entertainment of their choice and times will vary to allows the opportunity to visit several locations.

Here is a list of venues and entertainment:

  • Barrel 41: David Paul Martin, 7:30–9:30 p.m.
  • Broken Tree Pizza: The Chronicle Quartet, time TBD
  • Copperstill Bourbon Bar: A-Town Unplugged, 6:00–8:00 p.m.
  • Cranky Pat’s: IFDAKAR, 9:00–10:45 p.m. and The Chocolateers, 11:15 p.m. –1:00 a.m.
  • The Dome: Emilie Ganiere, 6:30–9:00 p.m.
  • Greene’s Pour House: Amy Jo and the Down Glow, 6:00–9:00 p.m.
  • Ground Round: Tuesday @ 5, 6:00–9:00 p.m.
  • Lion’s Tail Brewing Co.: My Sister’s Shoes, 7:00–9:30 p.m.
  • Shortbranch Saloon: Panic Station, 7:00–10:00 p.m.
  • Uncorked: Guy Parker, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Make sure you stop out on October 3rd at some of these venues for some live music and FUN!

Posted by Neenah Arts Council on Thursday, September 12, 2019

