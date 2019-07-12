Neenah School Board considering land purchase, sale

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Neenah Joint School District Board of Education says they are considering purchasing a new west side property and the sale of another.

According to the Board, the new purchase would consist of about 225 acres on the south side of Winchester Road/County Trunk II and east of Clayton Avenue. Of the 225, 150 acres would come from one landowner while another 75 would come from another.

The property, located in Neenah, would cost roughly $3,375,000.

The Board says the sale they are considering involves the district’s 57-acre property in the Village of Fox Crossing at the intersection of West American Drive and Irish Road.

“It is expected this sale will exceed the purchase price of the Winchester Road property,” according to the Board.

This plan will be voted on by the Board of Education at its July 16 meeting.

“While this purchase is timely considering the ongoing evaluation of our facilities, it really is a plan that would have been pursued regardless of a potential referendum,” said superintendent Dr. Mary Pfeiffer. “This was an opportunity we were approached about during the past year. The new property gives the District a significant amount of flexibility for additional building options in the future – whenever that may be.

Pfeiffer went on to say the Board believes the new Winchester Road site will offer greater access for those throughout the district.

“This reorganization could even result in a profit as we believe the Fox Crossing property will have considerable value on the open market.”

If the Board approves this plan, upcoming community engagement sessions will allow the Board to seek community feedback about the future of the District’s grade configurations and facilities.

The first community engagement session is scheduled for July 15 at 6 p.m. at Spring Road Elementary.

“The Board believed it was important for community members to be aware of this opportunity as they consider potential options for the future of our District,” Pfeiffer said. “Whether the plans include the use of this land is up for discussion, but we wanted the community to be able to have that conversation.”