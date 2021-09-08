Neenah School Board updates COVID-19 Protocols, protestors gather beforehand

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Joint School District is quickly approaching the end of the second week with students back in school.

Dr. Mary Pfeiffer, the Superintendent of the district said, “I think we’re off to a great start.”

And while the district is currently masking until September 10th, they did pass updated COVID-19 protocols during the September 7th School Board Meeting.

Dr. Mary Pfeiffer said, “We are being more cautious because we have had an incidence of Covid, positive Covid in our schools and we want to make sure we keep students and staff in school as much as we can.”

A group of concerned parents has been organizing around school board meetings to let the district know they oppose masking and other covid mitigation strategies.

Scott Behrmann, an ‘Unmask Our Kids Protestor’ said, “It very much contradicts freedom and our concern is if this freedom is taken away what’s going to be next?”

Joseph Kindrick, another protestor said, “I hope they think twice before forcing that on our children. It may seem small but then they’re going to go after bigger ones, we can’t let them take even the tiniest bit of freedom away.’

You can find the updated recovery plan here and the mitigation strategy document here.