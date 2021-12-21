Neenah School Board Votes to close Roosevelt Elementary, restructure schools in a 6-3 vote

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Phase one of the ‘Long Term Elementary Facilities Plan’ has passed the Neenah School Board by a six to three margin.

The district is building a new high school and reconfiguring their remaining buildings. The district will turn the old high school into a middle school for all 5th-8th grade students.

7th and 8th grade Shattuck Middle School will close permanently, while the 6th grade building Horace Mann will be repurposed into an elementary school for K-4 students from Roosevelt and Wilson schools.

Roosevelt school will close and the Alliance Charter School housed in that building will move to Wilson, to allow for expansion.

Jim Strick, the Communications Manager for the Neenah Joint School District said, “We want to try to get away from the inefficiencies of the small school, of the two section school, and having these students go to Horace Mann, it’s moving from a facility that right now we have students working in areas that are not made for education.”

The plan to close Roosevelt Elementary School has created mixed feelings in the community, some said it is time to close the nearly 100 year old school while others said there is still value to keeping it around.

Sara Klawikowski, is an Alliance Charter School teach who spoke at the December 21st board meeting in favor of closing Roosevelt. She said, “I had to walk past at the top of the stairwell who was meeting with a student… so as much as I understand the nostalgic felling for Roosevelt it’s a challenge to do the teaching and the learning.”

An overwhelming majority of people who gave public input were in favor of keeping Roosevelt open and felt blindsided by the announcement.

Ron Klatt, a Doty Island resident opposed to closing Roosevelt said, “And no mention in the Neenah Joint School District city wide news letter, since Doty Island community members have been excluded form this decision in closing Roosevelt I am requesting a delay of the vote.”

Board members who spoke in favor of the closure said the phase one plan will help provide a more equitable education for all students.