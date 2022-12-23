NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh-based development company will have more time to work with the city of Neenah on a multi-use housing project on the Shattuck Middle School property.

According to a Neenah Joint School District official, the school board approved an amendment that would give Northpointe Development until Jan. 31, 2023, to revise their plan for that property and work with the city on approving a plan. There is an option to extend that deadline for an additional 90 days.

The school board approved the plan in a closed session on Thursday.

On Dec. 7, the Neenah city council didn’t approve the zoning and master plan changes needed for a Northpointe Development-proposed plan that would have turned the property into mixed-use housing.

The developer had previously said they needed a decision on the plan by Dec. 15.

Northpointe Development officials had worked to make concessions from their original development plan based on feedback from upset neighbors. They announced changes to the original plan all the way up to the night of the city council vote and several city council members said they would have liked more time to review the revised plan.

The city council still voted 5-4 against Northpointe’s plan.

The school board didn’t take action on an offer from a citizen named Tamara Hasz who had announced her intention to buy the property and then work with neighbors and developers to figure out the best use for it.