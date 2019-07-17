Neenah School District approves the purchase of land that is expected to play host to new facilities

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Neenah School district has given the green light to purchase a west-side property for more than $3,000,000.00

The 225-acre property is on the south side of Winchester Road and East of Clayton Avenue.

This land is expected to be the location for new facilities that will be built for the district.

The total price is estimated to be about $3,375,000.00.

In addition, the district is expected to eventually vote on selling its 57-acre property in the Village of Fox Crossing at the intersection of West American Drive and Irish Road.

It is expected the proceeds of the sale would exceed the purchase price of the Winchester Road property.