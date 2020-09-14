Neenah school district urges community to help reduce spread of COVID-19, keep schools open

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Joint School District is urging families and community members to pull together to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help schools remain open.

The Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution on September 1, the same day Neenah schools opened their doors to students for the school year. Over 80% of Neenah’s approximately 6,700 are attending school in-person five days a week while the rest are learning through one of two online options.

As of Sept. 9, the Neenah Joint School District says all of its in-person classes have remained open. Students and staff members are required to wear masks and sanitize regularly while keeping as much distance from each other as possible at school.

According to a release, the resolution signed earlier this month asks community members and leaders in the District’s five municipalities to promote activities and lifestyle changes to curb the spread of COVID-19. This includes handwashing, social and physical distancing, maintaining small social circles, and wearing face coverings.

District officials say the goals of the resolution are to keep schools open for in-person instruction and to promote public health.

Multiple Northeast Wisconsin schools have needed to adjust due to COVID-19. The School District of West De Pere confirmed a staff case of COVID-19 at West De Pere Middle School and another student case at Hemlock Creek Elementary School on Sept. 14. The Bonduel School District shifted to virtual learning on Sept. 14 after struggling to find staff replacements while staff quarantined.

