Neenah School Districts temporarily closed, due to security issues online

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV)- An entire school district has announced a temporary closure following some digital security issues within its systems.

Neenah School District announced the closure on Monday, January 10, around 6 p.m.

All schools within the District will be closed on Tuesday, January 11, because of potential unauthorized access to the school networks. Because of this incident, multiple technological-based issues occurred District-wide.

According to the release, internet access, phone systems, and numerous software applications were impacted and were offline. District Officials immediately notified both local and federal law enforcement. They also go in contact with “industry-leading cyber security experts” to begin a forensic investigation.

The Neenah School District hopes that its phone systems and other programs will be operational by Wednesday, January 12, so that students and the facility can return to class and continue learning in a “non-digital environment” that could last until next week.

While the investigation is ongoing, right now School Officials believe no confidential information was compromised due to this incident. Local Five will update this story as new details emerge.

