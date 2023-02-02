NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in the City of Neenah will be able to keep yard signs protesting the rezoning issue involving Shattuck Middle School after a quick hearing on Thursday reinforced first amendment rights.

According to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), U.S. District Judge William Griesbach held a hearing on the case against the City of Neenah over an unconstitutional sign ordinance.

In that hearing, Neenah officials agreed to suspend the enforcement of the illegal ordinance while the case against it moves forward.

The case all stemmed from the proposed sale of the former Shattuck Middle School. City officials were seeking to rezone the area into residential apartments and other living spaces, but were met with heavy criticism from neighbors.

The city issued notices to the residents demanding signs that read “Don’t Rezone Shattuck Middle School Leave R1 Alone” be removed before February 8 or fines could be imposed. The penalty was a fine of up to $500 for the first offense and up to $1,000 for each following offense.

Both sides are expected to submit written briefs in March, with Judge Griesbach written ruling to follow. However, there are no hearings or arguments planned at this time.