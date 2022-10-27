NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A science teacher at Neenah High School received $12,000 to expand her hydroponics lab project.

Emily Bennett has been working on the project since 2018. She says, “I’ve been dreaming about this lab for years, and I’m just excited that we’ve been given a space for it, and that we have the funds to make it a reality.”

Hydroponics are units used to grow vegetables inside throughout the school year. In this case, the high school is growing lettuce.

Bennett says students enjoy the hands-on activity where they can see their hard work in action.

“To have them be able to grow lettuce year round and not worry about Wisconsin weather, is amazing. They also get access to healthy and local vegetables, Bennett says.

The grant money will be used to purchase more units, with the high school expecting to have 8 total next year.

The Voya Unsung Heroes grant is awarded to 50 teachers across the country, and Bennett is the only winner from the state of Wisconsin.