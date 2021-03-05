Neenah to host ‘Lunch Bunch’, offers reward for eating downtown

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – In an attempt to encourage eating in downtown Neenah, those who spend $15 on lunch will get a $5 Downtown Neenah gift certificate.

According to officials, The Lunch Bunch will run from March 8 through March 12. The $5 Downtown Neenah gift certificate reward can be used at over 100 different Downtown Neenah businesses.

The following rules apply:

One reward per household

Receipts should be time stamped between 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Receipts can be combined to reach $15

Delivery, take out or dine in are all eligible

Receipts to claim your reward can be submitted in person at the Future Neenah office or online at their website.