Neenah to host ‘Lunch Bunch’, offers reward for eating downtown

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – In an attempt to encourage eating in downtown Neenah, those who spend $15 on lunch will get a $5 Downtown Neenah gift certificate.
According to officials, The Lunch Bunch will run from March 8 through March 12. The $5 Downtown Neenah gift certificate reward can be used at over 100 different Downtown Neenah businesses.
The following rules apply:
- One reward per household
- Receipts should be time stamped between 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Receipts can be combined to reach $15
- Delivery, take out or dine in are all eligible
Receipts to claim your reward can be submitted in person at the Future Neenah office or online at their website.