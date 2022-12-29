NEENAH, WI (WFRV) – As we ring in the new year, the city of Neenah is also marking 150 years.

Neenah’s Police Department is also celebrating 150 years of service.

To celebrate, the city is planning an exciting series of scavenger hunts in public parks for 2023.

Local 5 News got an early look at what the treasure will be.

They are specially made medallions that tell the story of Neenah’s history. Every Monday, the police department will post a clue on social media about the location of a medallion.

“The sooner someone gets out there and finds it, it is theirs to keep,” explained Neenah Policing Coordinator Joe Benoit. “We have instructions with each medallion that has a QR Code where they can come to the police department and get a certificate of authenticity.”

Benoit says the goal is to get people out to visit all of Neenah’s 26 city parks and enjoy all the public spaces.

There are other events in the works and as Local 5 News learns more about them, we will share them with you.