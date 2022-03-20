NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – After winning the WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament on Saturday, the Neenah Rockets came home to a big surprise.

On Sunday, the Neenah Joint School District community welcomed home the state champions with a fire truck escort through town.

The grand entrance was followed by a ceremony at Neenah High School’s cafeteria where school officials recognized the teams’ hard work and perseverance all season.

The Rockets defeated Brookfield Central 64-52 earning their program’s fourth State Title. The last state title Neenah had won was in 1978.

For a full recap of the state championship win, click here.