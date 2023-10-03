GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a Neenah woman and child became victims of kidnapping, robbery, and carjacking Monday night in Grand Chute.

According to a release from the Grand Chute Police Department, a 31-year-old Neenah woman, along with her 4-year-old child, were in a parking lot on the 4300 block of West Wisconsin Avenue when they were approached by a 51-year-old man.

Officers say the man threatened the woman with a knife and took her keys while she and her child were getting into their black four-door sedan.

With both the woman and child inside the vehicle, the man allegedly drove to banks in the area and forced the woman to take out money for him.

Police say the woman and her child were eventually able to exit the vehicle in Neenah where they then reported the incident to the Neenah Police Department before being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

From there, a Neenah police officer quickly got information about the incident out to other local law enforcement agencies including the license plate of the involved vehicle.

Authorities say a coordinated effort was made between the Winneconne Police Department, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and the Omro Police Department to locate and arrest the suspect without further incident.

The suspect is now being held on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, robbery, and felony bail jumping at the Outagamie County Jail.

Officials say an investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Chute Police Department.

