CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in relation to a stabbing incident Monday afternoon in Wisconsin that led to the death of a Neenah woman.

In a release from the Clintonville Police Department, Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to Memorial Circle in Clintonville for a report of a potential stabbing.

Once on scene, officers say they found a woman with an apparent stab wound lying on the ground. Emergency responders quickly worked to try and provide life-saving measures for the victim.

The 39-year-old Neenah woman was then taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have identified and arrested a 19-year-old Neenah man in relation to the stabbing incident. He was booked into the Waupaca County Jail on the charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Officials say the names of those involved are not being released due to the sensitivity of the incident and the need to notify the victim’s family.

No other details have been made available and the Clintonville Police Department says the incident is under investigation.