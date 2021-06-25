Neenah woman dies after vehicle spins out and is struck by semi-tractor trailer during 3-vehicle crash in Winnebago Co.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old woman from Neenah is dead after her vehicle was struck by another vehicle attempting to switch lanes causing her vehicle to spin out of her lane and be struck by an oncoming semi-tractor trailer.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday morning at around 6:47 p.m., deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-41 southbound just north of CTH II and Winchester Road.

Deputies describe the area where the accident took place as having five lanes of travel including the exit lane to CTH II, as well as the extended exit lane to Main St. and Oakridge Road. Authorities confirm that a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion, being driven by a 50-year-old Appleton man was traveling in lane three when he performed a lane change, attempting to cross lane four and enter lane five, in order to exit the highway onto CTH II and Winchester Road.

Officials say in changing lanes, the 50-year-old Appleton man collided with a black 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, being driven by a 55-year-old woman from Neenah, which had been traveling in lane four, causing the woman’s Chevrolet Sonic to spin out. The Chevrolet Sonic then hit the outside right wall, sending the car back into the travel lanes, crossing all four lanes of travel.

Deputies say the Chevrolet Sonic was then struck by a semi-tractor-trailer, being driven by a 38-year-old Seymour man that was traveling in lane one. The 55-year-old woman from Neenah was reported dead, while the 50-year-old Appleton man and the 38-year-old man from Seymour were uninjured during the crash.

No names have been released at this time. Officials report the crash remains under investigation, and the other involved drivers are cooperating fully with the investigation. The crash, which had caused I-41 southbound lanes to remain closed for around 5 and a half hours during the investigation and scene clean up had several local law enforcement agencies assist including, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Fox Crossing Police Department, Neenah Police Department, Clayton Police Department, Appleton Police Department, Fox Crossing Fire Department, Neenah Menasha Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, Winnebago County Highway Department, Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, Expert Towing, and passersby who stopped to help.