Neenah woman dies from injuries after being involved in two-car crash

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) -- A Neenah woman has died from her injuries after being involved in a two-car crash Thursday night.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. when the Outagamie County Sheriff's were dispatched to a crash on the CTH M at School Road in the Town of Dale.

A car driven by a 65-year-old woman from Neenah was southbound on CTH M when an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 39-year-old woman from Hortonville failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the southbound car.

The driver of the pickup truck also had a juvenile female passenger inside. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.