Neenah woman dies from injuries after being involved in two-car crash

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:01 AM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 01:59 PM CDT

OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) -- A Neenah woman has died from her injuries after being involved in a two-car crash Thursday night.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. when the Outagamie County Sheriff's were dispatched to a crash on the CTH M at School Road in the Town of Dale. 

A car driven by a 65-year-old woman from Neenah was southbound on CTH M when an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 39-year-old woman from Hortonville failed to stop at the stop sign and hit the southbound car. 

The driver of the pickup truck also had a juvenile female passenger inside. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

 

 

