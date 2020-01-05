Neenah woman donates her locks to kids with hair loss

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) Chemotherapy and alopecia are medical treatments and conditions that can lead to hair loss, which can be traumatizing, especially for a child.

One local woman decided to let her hair down and give kids suffering from hair loss a special gift.

Tawny Hoinowski-Porter has been growing her hair for years and is donating more than 14 inches of her hair to the organization Wigs for Kids.

To mentally prepare herself to part with her locks, Tawny says, “I want another kid to feel absolutely beautiful when they go to school. So I’m happy to do this and nervous for myself.”

Her ginger strands will be turned into a wig for a child who lost their hair due to medical issues like chemotherapy or alopecia.

Salon di Amici is a long-time supporter of organizations like Wigs for Kids.

Alicia Peterson is a stylist at Salon di Amici and says, “We gather donations and then send them in as a group with names and addresses of all the people who have donated with us in the past. There’s a lot of people, from me personally as well professionally, that have been touched by cancer and anytime that somebody is willing to donate I think is a wonderful cause.”

Hair donations like Tawny’s help offset the more than $1800 dollar cost for a child’s wig.

Wigs for Kids requires at least twelve inches of hair, but some organizations require less.

Tawny says she plans to donate her hair again.

If you’d like to make a financial donation or learn how to donate, search Tawny Hoinowski Porter on Facebook.