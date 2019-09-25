Neenah woman killed in Town of Freedom two-car crash

TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 70-year-old Neenah woman was killed in a two-car crash in the Town of Freedom Tuesday afternoon.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says the Neenah woman was traveling south on County Trunk J about 3:16 pm, when she failed to yield the right of way, and was hit by a pick-up truck heading west on County Trunk S.

That truck was driven by a 23-year-old Freedom man who was not injured.

The victim was taken by ThedaStar medical helicopter to a local hospital, where she later died.

The intersection was closed for about five hours for crash reconstruction. The crash remains under investigation.

