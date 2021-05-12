Neenah’s 29th Farmer’s Market to open on June 12

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Future Neenah has announced the 29th annual Farmer’s Market at Shattuck Park will start on June 12.

According to officials, the Farmers Market will be at Shattuck Park on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. starting on June 12 and running through October 16.

There will reportedly be 40 vendors at the weekly market and will have a variety of items including:

Meats

Farm fresh eggs

House plants

Coffee

Sweet maple syrup

Jewelry

Unique crafts

Live music will also be present each week from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For the frequent visitors of Neenah’s Farmer’s Market, a free Loyalty Card program is available for visitors. The card can be signed up for at the information booth. Visitors can visit the information booth each week to check off a visit from the card, and after five visits a special gift is given and after ten visits five dollars in market tokens is given out.

More information can be found on the Farmer’s Market Facebook page.