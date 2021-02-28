Neenah’s Bazaar After Dark night market expected to return in July

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce announced that Bazaar After Dark®, the Fox Cities’ popular night market, will return in 2021.

Officials say the event is scheduled on July 28 from 5 to 10 p.m. along South Commercial Street in Neenah, pending a health and safety review later this spring.

“We are excited to announce that we are moving forward with hopeful planning for the return of Bazaar After Dark® along with our partners in the City of Neenah,” Fox Cities Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two planned night markets were canceled in 2020 – including in Neenah, as well as one in New London which has not yet been rescheduled.

Organizers say this family-friendly event includes food trucks, live art, live music, and a pet-welcoming atmosphere.

Event details are still pending, and a panel of public health and medical experts will review plans closer to the event date, with the possibility of cancelation due to health and safety concerns remaining until further notice.

“As is the case with all events being planned during the pandemic, we are proceeding with caution and acknowledge that plans could change. But right now we are hopeful that this summer will be an opportunity to start bringing back some of our community’s most engaging cultural activities and outdoor events,” shared Bartoszek.