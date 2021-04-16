FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neenah’s Dine Out Week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Future Neenah and Fox Communities Credit Union are coming together to help bring local shoppers to restaurants in Neenah.

Future Neenah says their restaurants have been suffering since the pandemic and now more than ever it’s crucial to bring in customers.

Local business owners say they have seen a pick up in traffic over the last two months and they are hoping to see an increase in customers.

The ‘Dine Out’ initiative is allowing the community to experience local eats while also having the chance to win a $100 gift card package. Neenah offers a variety of food from Thai cuisines to pizzerias to coffee shops.

The event will last through April 25th. If you eat at any restaurant in Neenah, keep your receipt because you could win one of the 10 gift cards. The event is from April 12-25.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Shawano's Abby Tuma beats cancer to return volleyball court, receives WIAA Spirit Award

Appleton North & Manitowoc Lincoln girls, Kimberly boys punch tickets to spring state

Kimberly boys and girls volleyball teams prepare for sectional showdowns

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman