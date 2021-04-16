Neenah’s Dine Out Week

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Future Neenah and Fox Communities Credit Union are coming together to help bring local shoppers to restaurants in Neenah.

Future Neenah says their restaurants have been suffering since the pandemic and now more than ever it’s crucial to bring in customers.

Local business owners say they have seen a pick up in traffic over the last two months and they are hoping to see an increase in customers.

The ‘Dine Out’ initiative is allowing the community to experience local eats while also having the chance to win a $100 gift card package. Neenah offers a variety of food from Thai cuisines to pizzerias to coffee shops.

The event will last through April 25th. If you eat at any restaurant in Neenah, keep your receipt because you could win one of the 10 gift cards. The event is from April 12-25.

For more information, you can visit their website.