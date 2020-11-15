Neenah’s Mom and Pop Place permanently closing shop this holiday season

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – After 14 years in business, the Mom and Pop Place toy store and baby boutique in Downtown Neenah announced it will be closing shop the week of Christmas.

On Saturday, the toy store made the announcement on its Facebook page writing:

“We would like to let all of you know that we have made the decision to close Mom and Pop Place.The past year has been challenging for everyone, especially small businesses. But as with any difficult decision, many factors have contributed to our making this announcement…”

As of now, the store adds their store hours will remain as usual to fulfill any Christmas shopping needs, however, store officials say most of their merchandise will not be restocked, so customers are advised to shop early.

The Mom and Pop Place is offering in-person and online shopping with free curbside pickup and all purchases will be final.