TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The Two Rivers Fire Department is investigating a garage fire that happened Thursday around 4 p.m.

According to a release, the department was dispatched at 4:08 p.m. for a garage fire with smoke and flames visible on 19th Street in Two Rivers. They saw heavy smoke coming from the detached garage and a significant fire inside.

Crews were able to knock down and have the fire under control a short time later. The garage had large amounts of garbage and belongings inside which caused crews to remain on the scene for about an hour and 35 minutes.

There were no injuries, and it’s estimated the fire caused $10,000 in damage.