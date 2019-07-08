Neighbor helps extinguish Kaukauna garage fire

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — A leaf pile is said to be the cause of a garage fire in Kaukauna Sunday night.

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, it happened at around 8:00 p.m. on 2402 Sullivan Avenue. Officials say a neighbor spotted the fire from down the street, prompting him to alert the owners of the garage. He and one of the garage’s occupants used nearby hoses to extinguish the flames before firefighters arrived on the scene.

Once crews arrived, no flames were visible and officials only found light smoke. The cause of the fire is believed to have started from the heat of decomposition within a leaf pile against the outside of the garage. The pile was later spread out and extinguished.

Nobody was injured from the fire. Officials from the Kaukauna Fire Department has estimated the property damage at $5,000.