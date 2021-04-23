FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Neighbor helps resident get out of burning home near Butte des Morts

BUTTE DES MORTS, Wis. (WFRV) – A neighbor came to the rescue of a handicapped individual who was caught inside the home as it was on fire.

The Winneconne Fire Department responded to a reported fire where an individual who was handicapped was caught within a building fire. The fire was near the Town of Butte des Morts.

When crews arrived on the scene they discovered the neighbor of the handicapped individual was able to get them out of the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

