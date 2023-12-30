KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The cause of a house fire in Kiel on Saturday is under investigation and witnesses stated that the resident was helped out of the burning home by a neighbor.

According to the Kiel Fire Department, crews were sent to the 800 block of Cleveland Street around 8 a.m. on December 30 after reports of smoke and flames coming from a bedroom with one person still inside.

Heavy smoke and flames were spotted coming out of the front windows by fire crews upon first arrival.

The fire was fully put out within roughly four minutes. Crews worked to evaluate the resident of the home and they were eventually released unharmed.

Image credit: Kiel Fire Department

Crews remained on the scene for two hours conducting salvage, overhaul, investigation, and ventilation operations. However, there is currently no damage estimate. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is also still under investigation.

Assisting agencies included the:

Red Cross Elkhart Lake Fire

Glenbeulah Fire

Kiel Electric Department

Kiel Department of Public Works

Kiel Police Department

Manitowoc County Fire Investigation Unit

New Holstein Fire

New Holstein Police Department

St. Anna Fire

No other details have been released.