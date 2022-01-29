Neighbor helps residents out of home during garage fire in FDL

FOND DU LAC, WIS. (WFRV) – A neighbor was able to help evacuate residents inside a home during a garage fire in Fond du Lac.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Saturday at 12:40 p.m., FDLFR was sent to the area of Bluehill Avenue and Southview Road for reports of a residential structure fire. When they arrived, they found the exact home and found a fire that was going up the back of the garage.

A neighbor quickly called 911, alerted the residents inside the home, and helped them get out. Everyone was able to get out okay, while another person helping sustained a minor medical problem and was treated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital.

Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and contain the damage to the garage wall and attic space above the garage. Smoke was ventilated from the home as well. The residents are able to stay in their home.

Investigators say the fire originated in a garage container located outside of the garage. Officials say this is an important reminder to ensure everyone is aware of the contents that are inside garage containers, make sure smoke detectors are working, and that families have an escape plan in place.

Firefighters will be canvassing the neighborhood Sunday to hand out fire safety information to nearby residents.